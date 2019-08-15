Adityanath urges residents of UP to follow PM's advice

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India] August 15 (ANI): In a drive towards population control, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday urged the residents of the state to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's advice.

Encouraging family planning to prevent population explosion, PM Modi had said that 'Planning small family is an expression of patriotism'.



Yogi, referring to this on Independence Day speech of PM Modi, tweeted and urged the residents of the state to follow PM's advice on population control.

"We have to move and think ahead of class, caste, and religion. I request 23 crore residents of Uttar Pradesh to follow the advice of Prime Minister that 'Planning small family is an expression of patriotism'" the tweet read.

"Everyone should take this advice to each and every household in the state and pledge to make it a people's movement to control population," the tweet further read. (ANI)

