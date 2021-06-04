Administration not allowing me to get bullet-proof vehicle: Lone

Srinagar, June 4 (IANS) Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone said on Friday that the J&K administration was not allowing him to buy a bullet-proof vehicle for his personal security.

"Just saying. M not complaining. So much about security u talk after someone dies. We know how u use security as a tool. I am supposed to b Z plus category. Have bought a private vehicle, bullet proofed it. It is lying at the factory in Chandigarh. Y because clearance not given," Lone said on his Twitter handle today.