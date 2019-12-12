Admiral Aurangzeb Chowdhury visits naval units in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 12 (ANI): Admiral Aurangzeb Chowdhury, Chief of Naval Staff Bangladesh Navy on Wednesday visited several naval units in Visakhapatnam, including an indigenously built stealth frigate INS Shivalik.



The Chief of Naval Staff, BN had also interacted with Vice Adm Atul Kumar Jain, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Naval Command (ENC) and held discussions on issues of mutual interest. Later, the CNS and the BN delegation consisting of three staff officers, Resident Defence Attache (DA) of Bangladesh and Indian Defence Attache Dhaka were briefed on the activities of the Command

Dr Afroza Aurangzeb, wife of Admiral Aurangzeb Chowdhury CNS Bangladesh Navy, interacted with Mrs Devina Jain, President, NWWA(Eastern Region) and was briefed on initiatives and welfare activities of NWWA.

The CNS BN accompanied by his spouse Dr Afroza Aurangzeb arrived Visakhapatnam on 10 Dec 19 on a two-day visit to ENC. The CNS, BN was received and seen off by Rear Admiral Deepak Kapoor, Chief Staff Officer (Personnel and Administration), ENC at INS Dega. (ANI)