Admiral Karambir Singh cracks the 'fitness whip', ex-NDA-style!

Admiral Singh reached the NDA campus late on Friday afternoon, well in time for the passing out parade (POP) scheduled for Saturday, which he will preside over as the chief guest in the globally acclaimed tri-services academy.

Pune, May 28 (IANS) Admiral Karambir Singh, the Chief of Naval Staff and the first helicopter pilot to occupy the august post, created history of sorts on the National Defence Academy (NDA) campus in Kharakvasla near Pune, sources said here on Friday.

Soon after his arrival, Singh decided to make a courtesy visit to his old 'Hunter Squadron' in which he was a cadet during his NDA days in the 56th course, over four decades ago.

As the entire Hunter Squadron assembled with anticipation at the squadron parade ground, the visiting Admiral threw in a googly.

He looked up and said in crisp, ex-NDA style: "Let's do some push-ups!", catching many absolutely unawares.

Then, to his query of "how many", the CSM Hunter Squadron carefully responded: "As many".

That set the tone as the serving 4-Star Admiral of the Indian Navy, in full uniform, descended on his hands and knees, and performed a series of push-ups with his Hunter Squadron men, impressing and inspiring all.

Needless to mention, the Commandant of the NDA and other senior officers present had to follow suit and join in, albeit maintaining neutral expressions.

An alumnus of the reputed academy said: "Wow! Nothing can demonstrate the meaning of 'ex-NDA' like Admiral Karambir Singh has shown to the cadets today. Long Live NDA!"

