Admit children who lost parents in pandemic to Navodaya Vidayalaya, Sonia urges PM

New May 20 (IANS) Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday wrote a letter to the Prime Minister and urged him that those children who have lost parents during the pandemic be admitted to Navodaya Vidayalayas.

"I am writing to request you to consider providing free education at the Navodaya Vidyalayas to children who have lost either both parents or an earning parent on account of the Covid-19 pandemic. I feel that as a nation, we owe it to them to give them hope for a robust future after the unimaginable tragedy that has befallen them," she wrote.