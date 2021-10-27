Adobe unveils next-gen Creative Cloud, new collaboration tools

At its annual flagship 'Adobe MAX 2021' conference, the company delivered major updates across Creative Cloud flagship applications powered by Adobe Sensei, accelerated the video creation process with the addition of Frame.io and advanced 3D and immersive authoring abilities.

New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) Software major Adobe has unveiled a next-generation of Creative Cloud, introducing new collaboration capabilities to fuel new levels of creativity for millions of students, social media creators and creative professionals.

Adobe also previewed new collaboration capabilities with the introduction of Creative Cloud Canvas, Creative Cloud Spaces and betas of Photoshop and Illustrator on the web.

"The announcements and innovations announced at Adobe MAX will push the envelope on how individuals as well as businesses design and deliver exceptional creative experiences to the world", said Prativa Mohapatra, Vice President and Managing Director, Adobe India.

Adobe has shipped 'Content Credentials' in Photoshop, an opt-in feature that shows a creator's identity and edit history to ensure they are getting attribution for their work; Content Credentials will also connect to NFT marketplaces.

The company also introduced a subscription model on Behance to enable creators to monetise their work.

"Creativity is evolving to meet the new realities of work. We are reimagining Creative Cloud products and services to connect creative teams, enable new ways to create and empower more creative careers," said Scott Belsky, chief product officer and executive vice president, Creative Cloud, Adobe.

Adobe is supporting creators by enabling Creative Cloud subscribers to monetise their work through paid subscriptions on the Behance platform.

Creators have full control over what they share, and the subscriptions are seamlessly integrated into Behance projects and livestreams, so creators can reserve any content for subscribers only. Creators keep 100 per cent of their subscription revenue, with a 0 per cent platform fee charged by Adobe.

"To ensure creators are getting credit for their work, the company is connecting the 'Content Credentials' feature to NFT marketplaces for further attribution," the company said.

