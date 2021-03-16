'Adopt a Heritage': Private party to develop Dara Shikoh Library

The Tourism Ministry statement said that the 28th MoU under the "Adopt a Heritage: Apni Dharohar, Apni Pehchaan" project has been awarded for the Dara Shikoh Library.

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) The development and operation of the Dara Shikoh Library building in the national capital has been awarded to 'Monument Mitras' under the 'Adopt a Heritage' project, an official statement said on Tuesday.

"The project will be implemented by the government stakeholders, including the Union Ministry of Tourism, and the Delhi government, and the private entities - Monument Mitras, The Arts and Cultural Heritage Trust (TAACHT) and the Museum and Arts Consultancy (MAC) acting in a joint consortium," it said.

The ministry said that under this MoU, Monument Mitras plan to take up development, operations, and maintenance of basic amenities such as cleanliness of building and outdoor area including provision of garbage bins, benches, toilets, interpretative signs and directional signage, drinking water facilities, illumination, landscaping, provision for ease of access or barrier-free monument, accessibility for all (differently-abled friendly toilets, ramps, wheelchair facility, Braille signages).

Monument Mitras will also set up galleries including interactive and experiential curation (projections, photo booths, touch screens and walls), set up the room for reserve collection of antiquities/artefacts, organise security and advanced surveillance system and offer advanced amenities such as cafeteria (outdoor cafe), souvenir shop, brochures and leaflets, library and reading area, art installations, website designing, app based multilingual audio-guide, and wi-fi.

"The duration of the MoU is for an initial period of five years, extendable based on the performance of the Monument Mitras," the statement said.

--IANS

ssb/vd