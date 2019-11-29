ADR files plea in SC seeking stay on implementation of Electoral Bond Scheme

New Delhi [India], Nov 29 (ANI): A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the implementation of the electoral bond scheme.

A petition has been filed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) in an already pending case to bring on record certain vital documents that have surfaced recently and have a strong bearing on the case.



The said documents have been disclosed under the Right to Information Act and have also been reported in the media.

The electoral bond scheme was notified by the central government on January 2, 2018.

According to the ADR website, over 12000 electoral bonds worth Rs 6128 crore were sold between March 2018 and October 2019. (ANI)

