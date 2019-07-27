ADR gets award from Maharshtra state election commission

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI): The State Election Commission (SEC) of Maharashtra on Saturday awarded the first 'Democracy Award' in the category of "Increasing Citizens' Participation in Electoral Process (Dissemination of information about contesting candidates to make the voters more informed)" to Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).



The award was conferred by Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

An ADR release said that the award was received by Trilochan Sastry, Chairman and Founder Trustee of ADR, and Ajit Ranade, Founder Trustee of ADR.

ADR, which works for electoral reforms, is among 14 organisations and individuals to receive the award in one of the six categories, for taking the initiative in implementing innovative activities during the elections to urban local bodies since 2016. (ANI)

