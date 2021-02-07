Advance booking for flowers for Valentine week

"The flower business had wilted completely during the lockdown. Weddings were low key affairs and since public events were not being held, the demand for flower decorations and bouquets had gone down too. Finally, business is blooming with the advent of the Valentine Week," said Gaurav Krishna who runs a flower shop in the Gomti Nagar.

Lucknow, Feb 7 (IANS) With the Valentine week having begun on Sunday with Rose Day, young couples have started advance booking for flowers.

He said that most florists were cautious initially in ordering large quantities of flowers.

"But since Saturday, we have been flooded with advance booking -- seen for the first time in Valentine week. We have increased our orders too," he informed.

Sunil Shahi, another flower trader from Prayagraj, said that while the maximum bookings had been made for red roses, the demand for orchids and gladioli was also high.

Tiny murals depicting dolls, teddy bears and names of customers have also been booked for the Valentine week.

"We are extremely hopeful that this week will revive the flower business and we will get an opportunity to bounce back," he said.

amita/rt