Advanced security system mooted for Kashi Vishwanath complex

According to Divisional Commissioner Deepak Agrawal, "The project includes a vast CCTV network for monitoring every nook and corner of the site, including the highly sensitive Kashi Vishwanath temple and Gyanvapi mosque. Other movable security components like door-frame metal detectors (DFMD), hand-held metal detectors (HHMD), female frisking booths and x-ray baggage scanners are also a part of the project."

Varanasi, June 24 (IANS) An advanced security system will soon be in place for the Kashi Vishwanath Dham (Corridor) project, which will bring world class facilities to pilgrims from across the globe at the shrine which also houses the Gyanvapi mosque.

A proposal for procurement of 31 DFMDs, 19 female frisking booths, 47 HHMDs and 11 X-ray baggage scanners worth Rs 5.43 crore has been forwarded to the state government last week.

He said that, "Advanced DFMDs and female frisking booths will be placed at all the entry points of the KV Dham, while X-ray baggage scanners will be placed at the entry points of the pilgrim facility centres on its campus.

All the procurements will be done through the government e-Marketplace.

With the beginning of Ayodhya temple movement in '90s, the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex was declared a highly sensitive site and a standing committee on its security came into existence after 1992.

After the city witnessed terror attacks between 2005 and 2010, the sensitivity of this complex increased and security plans were revised to meet the challenges in case of a terror attack.

The government is spending crores of rupees annually to pay the salary of the security forces deployed at this site and also arranging for technical resources.

Three-layered security is in place at this site under the supervision of an additional SP rank officer. The temple and mosque are guarded by the Central paramilitary forces in the red zone (inner cordon) while the civil police perform the role of frisking and crowd regulation.

"The highly sensitive site already has a huge network of CCTVs, security gadgets, power sliding gates, dedicated units of bomb disposal squad, fire brigade along with a control room inside the complex. All the existing equipment of the site will also be utilized along with new gadgets on the expanded campus," said the commissioner.

The KV Dham project began with the formation of Yogi Adityanath government.

Around 396 buildings were purchased and removed to implement the over Rs 700 crore KV Dham project, which is expected to be completed by November end.

Police commissioner A. Satish Ganesh said, "The current security plan is being maintained as per the guidelines of the standing committee. Any change like assessing requirement of manpower will be taken only after the structures proposed in KV Dham area are completed."

