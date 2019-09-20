Advisor to J-K Guv reviews Guru Nanak Dev birth anniversary arrangements

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Ahead of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, Farooq Khan, advisor to Governor Satya Pal Malik, reviewed the arrangements for celebrations here on Friday.



He also directed officials to arrange an exhibition of about 200 paintings of Guru Nanak Dev owned by a person in Jammu, said a tweet from the Department of Information and Public Relations for the government of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji- Advisor Khan reviews arrangements. Officers directed to arrange an exhibition of about 200 paintings of Guru Nanak privately owned by a person in Jammu," the tweet read.

This year marks the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the great saint, and founder of the Sikh faith. Guru Nanak's teachings of love, peace, and brotherhood hold universal appeal. (ANI)

