Advisor to J-K Guv to hear public grievances on Friday

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): KK Sharma, Advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Governor will meet public on Friday to hear the grievances from 10 am to 12 pm at Governor's Grievance Cell, Church Lane Sonawar.

"Desirous individuals and deputations are requested to register themselves with the office of Governor's Grievance Cell, Church Lane Sonawar for redressal of their grievances," said an official release.

On the other hand, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Budgam, Tariq Hussain Ganai chaired a meeting of district officers on Wednesday to review arrangements for ensuing Muharram-ul-Harram starting from September 1. While, District Development Commissioner, Shopian, Choudhary Mohammad Yasin toured Zainapora, Imamsahib, Chitragam and adjoining areas of the district and interacted with civil society members there to take stock of essential services delivery and ongoing development works.The Jammu and Kashmir administration has said that normal functioning of large parts of the region was reported on Tuesday with 12 out of 22 districts functioning normally. Principal Secretary, Planning and Development, Rohit Kansal, who is also government's spokesperson on Tuesday said that out of 197 police stations across Jammu and Kashmir, 136 police stations have no day time restrictions.Commenting on the situation of Kashmir valley, Kansal had said that middle-level schools would start functioning from Wednesday in the areas where primary schools resumed functioning from Monday. (ANI)