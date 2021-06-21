Advisory committee to be set up in TN for major Hindu temples

Chennai, June 21 (IANS) The DMK government of Tamil Nadu has reiterated its commitment to promote transparency and accountability in temple management and has announced the constitution of a state-level advisory committee for all major Hindu temples. This is to enhance facilities for devotees, improve maintenance and advise on related issues.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit in his address to the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly on Monday, said that Tamil Nadu state's Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Act (HR&CE) is model legislation for the entire country.

The Governor said that the lands of the Waqf board would also be protected through necessary administrative action. He said that the government will act on the Sachar committee recommendations and implement schemes for educational advancement, economic empowerment and greater access to housing for minorities.

It may be noted that the Tamil Nadu government is already in the process of recovering the lost temple land from encroachers and people who have taken this land on lease and given the land on sublet to a third party which was not legally allowed. According to the Tamil Nadu land records, there is a difference of around 40,000 acres of land when compared to the 1984-85 survey and 2019-20 land survey.

--IANS

aal/skp/