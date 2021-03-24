Advisory for Shab-e-Baraat festival in UP

Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali, head of the Islamic Centre of India, in a nine-point advisory, has asked Muslims to be vigilant and respectful as the festival of Holi coincides with Shab-e-Baraat.

The advisory also calls for following Covid norms at all cemeteries and places of worship to be visited on Shab-e-Baraat and be careful not to create unwanted situations as 'Holika Dahan' will be celebrated the same evening.

"Those visiting cemeteries to pray for their dead family members should do so early in the evening and return as soon as possible. We have to keep in mind that with Holika Dahan people will also start playing with colours and it is best to avoid getting caught in an unpleasant situation as both the festivals are important to both the communities," said Maulana Khalid Rashid.

The advisory further stated that people above 60 years and children below 10 years should refrain from going out of their homes and to cemeteries owing to rising cases of Covid-19.

"Not more than four people should be together at any point of time. Covid-19 protocols like wearing masks, applying sanitisers and maintaining social distancing should be strictly followed. One should offer special prayers for the end of the Covid-19 pandemic and help the poor," the Maulana said.

