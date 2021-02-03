Advocate demands increased security after motor oil flung at Kerala HC Judge's car

Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 4 (ANI): An advocate of the Kerala High Court has demanded the deployment of Central Armed Forces (CAF) for the security of the High Court judges after a man threw motor oil on Justice V Shircy's official vehicle while she was enroute to court.



The protestor was earlier seen holding placards in protest in front of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday.

In his letter to the Kerala High Court's Registrar General, advocate Joseph Rony Jose raised concerns over Kerala High Court security and asked where security personnel were when the incident took place.

"Today a person threw black oil at the car of a Hon'ble Judge. The person who did it was standing with a placard in front of the entrance gate of the High Court. There were security personnel in the High Court earlier. Where were they when this man was standing with placard and oil?" he said in a letter.

He further added that the security personnel should have removed the perpetrator before the incident took place.

"I'm requesting an increase in the protection of Hon'ble High Court of Kerala by deploying central armed forces. The security at the Kerala High Court is weak when compared to other High Courts in the country," he said.

He said that he will approach the Supreme Court in the matter if no positive action is taken. (ANI)

