Advocate sends defamation notice to Karnataka Cong chief for calling him 'useless'

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], March 28 (ANI): An advocate has sent a defamation notice to Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar for allegedly calling him "Tagalandi" (useless) in a party rally in Shivamogga on March 13.



Advocate KV Praveen, who had earlier filed an FIR against Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi for misleading the people through tweets on PM CARES funds via AICC Twitter handle, also demanded an apology from Shivakumar.

Speaking to ANI, Praveen said, "I filed the case against Sonia Gandhi last year. Unfortunately, cops have not filed the final report to the court. I have approached the Karnataka High court and requested to direct the police to speed up the process. The High Court issued the notice to the Sagar town police in Shivamogga."

"Amid this, DK Shivakumar called me a 'Tagalandi' (useless) at a Congress rally in Shivamogga on March 13. I sent a notice to him for an explanation and I will file a defamation case," he added.

Earlier, Shivakumar had requested the state government to file a B report in FIR against Sonia Gandhi. He had said that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had assured him that a B report would be filed to close the case. (ANI)

