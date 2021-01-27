Advocate writes to SC to take suo moto cognisance of Delhi violence during farmers' R Day tractor rally

The letter written by advocate Vineet Jindal sought direction to constitute an independent commission for enquiry into the incident and demanded a prompt action against all those responsible for disruptions of law and order, damages caused to public property and being the cause of national embarrassment.On Tuesday, a similar petition was filed by a law student in Mumbai urging the apex court to take suo moto cognizance against "anti-social elements" who waved the flag of another community at Red Fort."The acts raise a big question upon the kind of rally that was carried out leading to the disruptions of law and order and security breach in the national capital on Republic Day," the lawyer said."It also sets a wrong example as the rules and guidelines set by the Delhi Police were openly flouted by the participants of the tractor rally. No heed was paid by the rally leaders who proved to be incompetent in abiding by the assurances given by them before the permission to hold the same was granted," stated the letter.The letter further said, "By taking different route, the protesters reached the most prominent areas of Delhi, thus breaching the security conduct on Republic day, and reached Red Fort. Some people hoisted religious flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort where only National Flag is hoisted by the Prime Minister of India, causing worldwide embarrassment for our country."It added, "This incident also led to a vulnerable state of security in the capital on the special day. Hoisting a religious flag other than our national flag is also against the integrity and unity as laid by the constitution of India. Such activities hurt the secular spirit of the citizens of our country and also account to disgrace of our national flag and the Indian constitution."Delhi witnessed violence and chaotic scenes during the tractor march by farmers on Republic Day to protest against three farm laws. The protestors violated the agreement about the route for the tractor march and entered central Delhi after forcibly removing barricades. A group of protestors also climbed to the ramparts of the Red Fort and unfurled flags.The Police has said it will take action against those guilty of violence.A total of 22 FIRs have been registered regarding the violence in which over 300 police personnel were injured.Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)