Advocates at J&K HC advised to take Covid test

Srinagar, March 2 (IANS) After a senior advocate tested positive for Covid-19, all lawyers practising at the Srinagar wing of Jammu and Kashmir high court have been advised to test for the virus.

An order issued by the registrar judicial of the J&K high court on Tuesday.

It said, "It has come to the knowledge of the undersigned that one of the senior advocates has tested COVID-19 positive, as such, in order to prevent the spread of the infection and as a safety measure, it is enjoined upon all the advocates practising in the high court of J&K Srinagar that they should get COVID viral testing done in the high court building (Tuesday)".