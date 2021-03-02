Advocates at J&K HC advised to take Covid test

  1. Sify.com
Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Tue, Mar 2nd, 2021, 13:15:03hrs
Srinagar, March 2 (IANS) After a senior advocate tested positive for Covid-19, all lawyers practising at the Srinagar wing of Jammu and Kashmir high court have been advised to test for the virus.

An order issued by the registrar judicial of the J&K high court on Tuesday.

It said, "It has come to the knowledge of the undersigned that one of the senior advocates has tested COVID-19 positive, as such, in order to prevent the spread of the infection and as a safety measure, it is enjoined upon all the advocates practising in the high court of J&K Srinagar that they should get COVID viral testing done in the high court building (Tuesday)".

--IANS

sq/dpb

