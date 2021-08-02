Af Prez Ghani's time has run out: Taliban

Reacting to Ghani's remark that the ongoing war is an external intrigue imposed on the people of Afghanistan, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid accused Ghani of lying and spreading false information.

Kabul/New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) Taliban said on Monday that Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghanis "time has run out".

A tweet by Mujahid said that his (Ghani's) time is over and the announcement of warfare will not survive him.

"Speech by @ashrafghani is nonsense, an attempt to control his fears & dire situation. Nation has decided to pursue & bring national traitors to justice. Declarations of war, accusations & lies cannot prolong Ghani's life, his time has run out, God willing," Mujahid said.

Ghani during his speech in an exclusive gathering of the National Council – Parliament and Senate -- said that the ongoing war is an external intrigue imposed on the people of Afghanistan and security forces are capable of repelling it.

The Afghan President said that he is predicting both opportunities and dangers but reiterated that the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) have the ability to be solidified and return to the desired stance in the upcoming six months, media reports said.

Ghani also claimed to have sacrificed too much for durable and just peace in Afghanistan besides taking unprecedented decisions for the cause.

He praised the families which have lost their loved ones in fighting the Taliban and expressed pride of being the commander-in-chief of ANDSF in such a historic period.

