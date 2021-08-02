Affordable YouTube Premium Lite with ad-free viewing soon

YouTube Premium Lite for 6.99 euros is currently being tested in Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden, reports The Verge.

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) Google is experimenting with an affordable and lighter version of YouTube Premium with ad-free viewing experience, the media reported on Monday.

In comparison, YouTube Premium costs around 11.99 euros a month in Europe.

The Premium Lite offers ad-free viewing at a lower price.

"In Nordics and Benelux (except for Iceland), we're testing a new offering to give users even more choice: Premium Lite costs 6.99 euros/month (or local equivalent per month) and it includes ad-free videos on YouTube," a YouTube spokesperson said in a statement.

Premium Lite includes ad-free viewing across web, iOS, Android, smart TVs and games consoles as well as in the YouTube Kids app.

The Premium Lite, however, doesn't offer other benefits like ad-free listening, background playback or offline downloads.

In order to push its cloud gaming service Stadia, Google last year offered its $100 Stadia Premiere Edition bundle for free to YouTube Premium subscribers.

The Stadia premium edition comes with a controller and an older version of Chromecast not the recently-released Chromecast with Google TV.

