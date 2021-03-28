  1. Sify.com
Afghan Air Force member killed by unidentified gunmen in Kabul

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sun, Mar 28th, 2021, 12:25:07hrs
Reprsentative Image

Kabul [Afghanistan], March 28 (ANI): An Afghan Air Force member, Sefatullah Faqir, was killed in an attack by unidentified gunmen in the Paghman district in West Kabul.

The incident took place in the Bagh-e-Daud area in the Paghman district on Saturday when gunmen attacked the Air Force member's vehicle, TOLO News reported citing the source as saying.
According to the police, a probe has started into the incident.
No group including the Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

