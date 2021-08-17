Afghan air force plane crashes in Uzbekistan

Tashkent, Aug 16 (IANS) The Defence Ministry of Uzbekistan confirmed on Monday that an Afghan Air Force plane crashed in the Surkhandarya region bordering Afghanistan.

"Indeed, an Afghan Air Force plane crashed the other day in the Surkhandarya region of Uzbekistan. Currently, the details of the incident are being studied and the relevant information will be reported later," spokesman for the Defence Ministry of Uzbekistan, Bakhrom Zulfikarov, told Tass.