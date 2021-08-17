Afghan air force plane crashes in Uzbekistan

Tashkent, Aug 16 (IANS) The Defence Ministry of Uzbekistan confirmed on Monday that an Afghan Air Force plane crashed in the Surkhandarya region bordering Afghanistan.
"Indeed, an Afghan Air Force plane crashed the other day in the Surkhandarya region of Uzbekistan. Currently, the details of the incident are being studied and the relevant information will be reported later," spokesman for the Defence Ministry of Uzbekistan, Bakhrom Zulfikarov, told Tass.
The Gazeta media outlet had reported earlier on Monday that an aircraft with identification signs of the Afghan Air Force had crashed in the Sherabad district of the Surkhandarya region on the evening of August 15. Photos and videos posted on the internet showed parts of the crashed plane and at least one injured person, it said.
Al Jazeera TV had earlier reported citing a security guard of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani that the head of the state had left Afghanistan and arrived in the capital of Uzbekistan together with his wife.
--IANS
