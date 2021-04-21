Afghan air raids kill 15 militants in Kandahar

Five militants have been injured in the sorties, which covered parts of the restive Panjwayi district, the statement added.

Kabul, April 21 (IANS) As many as 15 militants were killed as fighter aircraft struck Taliban positions and hideouts in southern Kandahar province, the Defence Ministry said in a statement here on Wednesday.

The ground forces backed by the combat aircraft will continue to strike the enemy hideouts elsewhere in Kandahar and its vicinity, the statement said.

A total of 310 anti-vehicle and anti-personnel mines have been recovered from Panjwayi and the neighbouring Arghandab district and defused, the statement asserted.

Taliban militants who are active in parts of Kandahar province with Kandahar city as its capital, 450 km south of Kabul, are yet to comment, Xinhua reported.

