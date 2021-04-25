Afghan airstrikes kill 12 militants in eastern Ghazni province

Ghazni (Afghanistan), April 25 (IANS) Afghan fighting planes targeted the Taliban hideouts in the restive Muqar and Gilan districts of eastern Ghazni province on Saturday, killing 12 insurgents and injuring six others, the Defense Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The short statement also noted that a good quantity of arms and ammunitions of the militants were also destroyed during the air raids, the Xinhua news agency reported.