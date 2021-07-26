Afghan Army chief postpones India visit amid Taliban offensive

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 26 (ANI): Afghan Army chief General Wali Mohammad Ahmadzai has postponed a visit to India this week amid the offensive by the Taliban in Afghanistan.



Ahmadzai was scheduled to visit India on July 27 to meet senior political and military leadership, sources said.

The cancellation of the visit comes as Afghanistan is witnessing a surge in violence.

Taliban has intensified its offensive against civilians, Afghan defence and security forces as foreign forces are withdrawing from the war-torn country.

As the Taliban have taken control of several districts across the country, US intelligence assessments have suggested the country's civilian government could fall to the terror group within months of US forces withdrawing.

Meanwhile, Afghan officials have accused Pakistan of extending support to Taliban terrorists and providing safe haven to them.

Civilian casualties in Afghanistan in the first half of 2021 reached record levels with over 1,659 people killed and 3,254 others wounded, according to a UN agency.

In recent weeks, the Taliban have carried out deadly attacks against Afghan forces and civilians.

Since May, the terror group has taken control of crucial border crossings with Iran, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Pakistan.

The Taliban now claim to control about half of the country's roughly 400 districts. However, verifying such claims is difficult. (ANI)

