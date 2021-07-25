Afghan civilian casualties drastically down last week

Kabul, July 25 (IANS) A media report has revealed that there were 117 Afghan civilian casualties in the past seven days, a drastic difference from the 433 fatalities reported the previous week amid US airstrikes on the Taliban and international calls for a reduction in violence in the war-torn country.

The Pajhwok News report revealed on Saturday that the deaths were reported in the provinces of Kandahar, Jawzjan, Kapisa, Nangarhar, Samangan, Faryab, Balkh and Kunduz.

Besides the casualties, 41 people were also injured in the past seven days.

Afghan government forces and Taliban insurgents also suffered casualties in this, but the Pajhwok News report did not publish the figures as there was no official confirmation from either side.

The Afghan provinces have been the scene of heavy battles between Taliban and security forces since the start of withdrawal of the US-led forces from the war-torn country on May 1.

US President Joe Biden has set a formal end to the US military mission in Afghanistan for August 31, days ahead of his original September 11 deadline.

US Central Command said last week over 95 per cent of the withdrawal has been completed.

More than 2,400 US troops were killed in Afghanistan over the past two decades, with 20,000 wounded, according to the Pentagon.

Estimates show that over 66,000 Afghan troops have been killed, and over 2.7 million people were displaced.

--IANS

ksk/