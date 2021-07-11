Afghan civilian casualties surge amid peace talks

Kabul [Afghanistan] July 11 (ANI): As many as eighty-one civilians were killed last week in Afghanistan despite ongoing international efforts to bring peace to the country.



Meanwhile, Qatar's efforts to mediate between the Taliban and the Afghan government failed to reduce the violence and bring peace to the war-torn country.

Pajhwok Afghan News reported that last week, 30 civilians were killed and 51 others were injured due to 17 attacks in 11 provinces. Kandahar, Baghlan, Faryab, Khost, Jawzjan, Paktika, Kapisa, Kabul, Logar and Takhar among the attacked provinces.

Though, in the 'peace talks', Taliban representatives and some Afghan politicians strongly condemned attacks on non-combatants, public homes, mosques and hospitals. Both sides demanded punishment to those causing civilians casualties and property loss.

As reported by Pajhwok Afghan News, Some Afghan political leaders and Taliban representatives, during peace meet in Tehran, also agreed that the Afghanistan conflict issue must be resolved politically without involving arms.

Recently, UK, India, Russia, the Afghan Government, UNAMA again called for a political settlement of the Afghanistan conflict. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson even expressed that there is no 'military solution' to Afghanistan.

But the situation has worsened in the country as some residents in the Pacheragam district of Nangarhar province also decided to burn the houses of individuals who backed the Taliban. They also decided to fine supporters of the terrorist group with 50,000 AFS. (ANI)