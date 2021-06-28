Afghan civilians take up arms against Taliban

So far, hundreds of locals have taken up arms in support of the government forces across the provinces of Takhar, Balkh, Badghis, Baghlan, Nangarhar, Laghman, Jawzjan, Samangan and Kapisa, Herat, Patkia, Ghor and Kunduz, the TOLO News report said.

Kabul, June 28 (IANS) Afghan civilians have started taking up arms in an effort to defend their towns and villages falling to the Taliban as violence has intensified in the war-torn country in recent weeks, according to a media report.

Sources said that since Saturday evening, five districts fell to the Taliban –- Sayed Abad and Chak-e-Wardak in Maidan Wardak, Rustaq in Takhar, Arghistan in Kandahar and Shortepa in Balkh.

During this period, the government forces have had some progress but could not recapture any of the fallen districts, TOLO News reported.

"Paktia residents pledge to the government and the security agencies that we are with you," said Abdul Mallik Zazai, head of the provincial council.

Some residents of Enjil district in Herat who have taken up arms warned the Taliban to quit violence or they will face resistance from the people.

"We pledge to the people that we will defend the country until the last drop of our blood," Farid Ahmad, a public uprising force member.

In Ghor and Kunduz as well, people say they have been left with no option but to take up arms to fight the Taliban.

"We will suppress the Taliban wherever they are. We will always support our security forces," said Abdul Rahman, a Ghor resident.

Some politicians said that arming the people is a serious need given the current situation and they welcome this move.

"Those who lead these forces should be responsible so that when the fighting is over they will not create any problems for Afghanistan," said Asadullah Saadati, the deputy head of the High Council for National Reconciliation.

The Presidential Palace said recent moves in the last few weeks were in favor of the Republic, reports TOLO News.

The Ministry of Defence assured that the activities of the public forces will be well managed.

"The mobilisation of the people in support of the security and defence forces has had a considerable role in retaking territories, especially in the north, and has prevented the fall of some areas," Ministry spokesman Fawad Aman said.

Meanwhile, the Taliban warned that those who have taken up arms against them will not be forgiven.

The militants have so far captured more than 70 districts since the start of the withdrawal of the US-led forces from Afghanistan on May 1.

--IANS

ksk/