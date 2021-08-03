Afghan Defence Minister says he and his family are safe following 'terrorist attack' in Kabul

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 4 (ANI): Afghanistan acting Defense Minister General Bismillah Mohammadi on Wednesday said he and his family are safe following a "terrorist attack" on his residence in Kabul.



"Acting Defense Minister Gen. Bismillah Mohammadi says he and his family are safe following a "terrorist attack" on his residence in Kabul. He says some of his security guards have been wounded," Tolo News reported.

Multiple explosions and sporadic gunfire were heard in the city of Kabul, near the residence of the acting Afghanistan Defence Minister Bismillah Mohammad late on Tuesday.

The incident took place around 8 pm (local time) on Tuesday and videos showed large plumes of smoke billowing out from the scene minutes after the blast.

According to the Afghan media, the blast was due to a car bomb attack.

"Sources said that car bomb attack targeted a guesthouse that belonged to the acting Defense Minister Bismillah Mohammadi who was not there when the explosion happened," Tolo News reported.

This came amid heavy clashes between Afghanistan forces and the Taliban in several Afghan cities.

In the past few weeks, Afghanistan has witnessed a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified their offensive against civilians and Afghan security forces with the complete pullback of foreign forces just a few weeks away. (ANI)

