Afghan diaspora protest in front of UN Vienna office, demands sanctions against Pakistan

Vienna [Austria], August 10 (ANI): A protest was organised by the Afghan diaspora in Vienna, in front of the United Nations building on Monday.



The protest was led by Afghan cultural association (AKIS) founder Ghousuddin Mir. During the protest, the Afghan diaspora demanded UN to put sanctions on Pakistan for promoting proxy war in Afghanistan via financing the Taliban and killing innocent Afghans. Afghan diaspora also demanded the UN designate Pakistan as a terrorist state.

The protest was organised on Monday on a working day of Diplomats and officials in the United Nations to get maximum attention. It was attended by around 45 people carrying placards of "end proxy war on Afghanistan", "Pakistan is the mother of terrorism", "sanction Pakistan", and "stop killing Afghans".

This protest comes amid a surge in the Taliban offensive and reports of grave human rights violations and war crimes in the territory held by the terrorist group. While the peace talks are stuck in a stalemate, the Afghan government has repeatedly accused Pakistan of aiding the Taliban.

Ghousuddin Mir spoke about the current conditions in Afghanistan and blamed Pakistan for this situation.

He said Pakistan doesn't care about Muslims especially those who are in Afghanistan and China. Mir also blamed Pakistan for the unrest and killing of innocent lives in Afghanistan. (ANI)

