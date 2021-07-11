Afghan diplomats visits Taj Mahal amid weekend lockdown

The Afghan delegation arrived in Agra on Saturday, visited Fatehpur Sikri the same day and the Taj Mahal on Sunday which remained open for specific time despite the weekend lockdown. However, tourists were not allowed entry during this time.

As many as 25 members of the Afghan delegation enjoyed their visit to the iconic Mughal-era mounument for nearly an hour, after which they went to the Agra Fort.

Apart from Assistant Superintending Archaeologist, Archaelogical Survey of India, R.K. Singh, ASI officials Rajkumar Kapoor and Prince Bajpai were present to receive the Afghan delegation. For nearly an hour, the Afghan diplomats witnessed the beauty of the Taj Mahal and also took photographs at the video platform, central tank and the main tomb.

After concluding their Agra visit, all diplomats returned to Delhi via the Yamuna Expressway.

