Afghan envoy asks Pak to stop providing safe haven to Taliban

The newly-appointed ambassador of Afghanistan to the UN has called on the international community to be mindful and press the Taliban's centres in Pakistan, media reports said.

Kabul, Aug 11 (IANS) Afghanistan's permanent representative to the United Nations, Ghulam Mohammad Ishaqzai, has urged the UN to declare the Taliban a "destructive" group and take urgent action against them.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin had earlier asked Chief of Staff of the Pakistan Army, Qamar Javed Bajwa, to eliminate the safe havens of terrorists along its border with Afghanistan.

Austin in a telephonic call with Bajwa had said that the very safe hideouts are the main reason behind instability and insecurity in Afghanistan and will also harm the people of Pakistan.

The Afghan envoy accused the Taliban of not being committed to their promises, which he believes to be behooving the international community to take actions against the fighters.

Ishaqzai also called on Pakistan to stop supporting and providing safe haven to the Taliban on its soil.

Earlier, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and the NSA had also accused Pakistan of supporting the Taliban, saying that over 10,000 fighters have crossed the Durand Line into Afghanistan and are fighting along with the Taliban.

