Afghan First Vice President Amrullah Saleh declares himself as caretaker President

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 17 (ANI): After Ashraf Ghani fled the war-torn country, Afghan First Vice President Amrullah Saleh declared himself as the "legitimate caretaker President" in accordance with the constitution that states that in the absence of the President, the First Vice President becomes the caretaker President.



Citing the Constitution of Afghanistan, Saleh said that "in absence, escape, resignation or death of the President, the First Vice President becomes the caretaker President. I am currently inside my country & am the legitimate caretaker President."

"Clarity: As per d constitution of Afg, in absence, escape, resignation or death of the President the FVP becomes the caretaker President. I am currently inside my country & am the legitimate care taker President. Am reaching out to all leaders to secure their support & consensus," Saleh tweeted.

In his first comments after he left Afghanistan, Ghani, in a Facebook post, said on Sunday that he left the country in order to avoid "bloodshed" as Kabul fell to the Taliban and terrorists entered the Afghanistan presidential palace.

Saleh also said that arguing with US President Joe Biden is futile. He called on Afghans to "join the resistance" after the Taliban took control of Kabul.

"It is futile to argue with @POTUS on Afghanistan now. Let him digest it. We Afghans must prove that Afghan isn't Vietnam and the Talibs aren't even remotely like Vietcong. Unlike US/NATO we hvn't lost spirit and see enormous oprtnities ahead. Useless caveats are finished. JOIN THE RESISTANCE," he wrote in another tweet.

Earlier on Sunday, Saleh said that never, ever and under no circumstances would be bow to the Taliban.

The Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday and took control of the presidential palace. The terrorist group is now everywhere in the capital, walking the streets of Kabul with ease (and with American weapons in hand). (ANI)

