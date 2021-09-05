Afghan flag carrier resumes domestic flights

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 5 (ANI): Afghanistan flag carrier airline Ariana Afghan Airlines has resumed domestic flights on Sunday, local media reported.



"The Ariana Afghan Airlines resumed its flights from Kabul to Herat, Mazar-i-Sharif and Kandahar cities," Xinhua quoted Tolonews as saying in its news bulletin.

Kabul airport had been closed since the end of the massive US-led airlift of its citizens, other Western nationals and Afghans who helped Western countries. Taliban has taken over Kabul on August 15.

Another local private airline, the Kam Air, has reportedly shifted its planes from the Kabul airport to Mashhad city of Iran, fearing a chaotic situation arising out of Kabul after the Taliban's takeover of the Afghan capital.

A technical team of Qatar, according to the media outlet, is ready to help resume flights at the Kabul airport.

A Qatari plane carrying ranking officials and another plane from the United Arab Emirates carrying humanitarian assistance landed at Kabul international airport a couple of days ago. (ANI)

