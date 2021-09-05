Afghan flag carrier resumes domestic flights

Kabul, Sep 5 (IANS) Afghanistan's flag carrier airline Ariana Afghan Airlines has resumed domestic flights for the first time since the taliban took over the Kabul airport on August 31 after the completion of the US troops withdrawal, local media reported on Sunday.

"The Ariana Afghan Airlines resumed its flights from Kabul to Herat, Mazar-i-Sharif and Kandahar cities," Xinhua news agency quoted TOLO News as saying in a report.