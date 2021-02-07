Afghan forces kill 15 Taliban terrorists in central Uruzgan province

Kabul [Afghanistan], February 7 (ANI/Sputnik): The Afghan security forces have killed 15 members of the Taliban movement during an operation in the country's central province of Uruzgan, the Afghan Ministry of Defense said on Sunday.



According to the ministry, as a result of the operation, the Afghan forces also destroyed the group's weapons, ammunition, as well as one vehicle and two hideouts.

During another operation in the Pashtrod district in the southwestern province of Farah last night, the Afghan forces killed eight insurgents and injured another one, the ministry added.

The Afghan armed forces and the Taliban continue to engage in clashes across the country despite the start of peace negotiations between the government and representatives of the group in the Qatari capital of Doha back in September. (ANI/Sputnik)

