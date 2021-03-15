  1. Sify.com
  Afghan forces kill 18 Taliban militants in Kandahar province - Defense ministry

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Mon, Mar 15th, 2021, 14:14:09hrs
Representative Image

Kabul [Afghanistan] March 15 (ANI/Sputnik): At least 18 Taliban militants were killed during a special operation in the Afghan southern Kandahar province, according to the country's Defense Ministry.

The Afghan defense and security forces, supported by the air forces, held a joint operation in the Arghandab and Zheri districts of the Kandahar province also injuring three other Taliban militants, the ministry said.
The intra-Afghan talks in Doha have so far failed to put an end to the confrontation on the ground. On the contrary, Afghanistan has witnessed a spate of bomb attacks and clashes in recent months, with the military continuing to regularly conduct operations against Taliban militants. (ANI/Sputnik)

