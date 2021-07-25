Afghan forces kill 81 militants in Balkh province

Kabul, July 25 (IANS) A total of 81 militants were confirmed dead as the Afghan forces, backed by helicopters and fighter planes, launched airstrikes in the northern Balkh province, an army statement released here on Sunday said.

The sorties were launched on Saturday in parts of the restive Kaldar and Chamtal districts, leaving 81 insurgents dead and injuring 43 others, reports Xinhua news agency.