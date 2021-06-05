  1. Sify.com
  Afghan forces kill at least 12 people in 'friendly fire' incident in Badakhshan province

Last Updated: Sat, Jun 5th, 2021, 18:25:07hrs
Representative image

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 5 (ANI): At least 12 people were killed in an airstrike by the Afghan army, which wrongly targeted "members of the public uprising forces", in a "friendly fire" incident in Afghanistan's Badakhshan province.

The incident took place in Kohistan district of the northeastern province on Friday, TOLOnews reported, citing sources.
The Afghan broadcaster said a public uprising forces commander, was among the dead.
The sources also said that eight other group members went missing as a result of the incident.
The local authorities have not yet commented on the incident. (ANI)

