Afghan forces pushed back Taliban attack on Mazar-e-Sharif city, retakes district, says Governor

Kabul [Afghanistan] August 10 (ANI): The Afghan National Security and Defense Forces (ANDSF) on Tuesday pushed back the Taliban offensive on Mazar-e-Sharif city and regained control over Nahr-e-Shahi district, Tolo News reported.



The terrorist group has retreated from the Balkh province after facing strong resistance from the Afghan security forces, Balkh Governor Mohammad Farhad Azimi said.

"We managed to recapture this area while facing strong resistance and with the help of air support," said Sultan Musavi, the police chief of Nahr-e-Shahi.

Meanwhile, the public uprising forces were attacked by the Taliban and the attack was successfully pushed back by the forces, Abdul Qadeer, Commander of public uprising forces informed.

The country is witnessing a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified its offensive against Afghan forces and civilians with the complete pullback of foreign forces just a few weeks away.

In the last few days alone, the Taliban has captured seven provincial capitals, mainly in the north of the country, including Kunduz, Taluqan city, Sheberghan, Zaranj, Samangan province's capital Aybak city and Farah city. Severe fighting continues between Taliban and Afghan forces in several cities. (ANI)

