Afghan forces retake outposts in Baghlan as fighting escalates with Taliban across country

Baghlan [Afghanistan] May 8, (ANI): The Afghan National Army's commando forces broke the siege in Dahana-e-Ghori district in the northern province of Baghlan today where fighting has been going on for the last three days with Taliban forces.



According to Tolo news, Safiqullah Amiri, commander of commando forces regiment in the north who leads the operations in Baghlan, on Saturday said, "Reinforcements have arrived in the district and that three outposts that had fallen to the Taliban were retaken."

"At least 10 security force members were rescued during the operation," Amiri added.

Amiri said that he was accompanied by the deputy commander of the Afghan Army's 209 Shaheen Corps and stationed more forces there. He added that ways connecting the district with Pul-e-Khumri city, the center of Baghlan, have been reopened, reported Tolo news.

Across Afghanistan, heavy fighting is underway after the Taliban launched attacks on the Afghan security forces, in various regions of Ghazni, Maidan Wardak, Laghman, Baghlan, and Helmand provinces over the last 24 hours.

In the latest incident, the Taliban stormed two security outposts in Arezo village on the outskirts of Ghazni city, killing at least 16 security force members and injuring three more, reported Tolo news.

In Maidan Wardak province, local officials have confirmed that in Maidan Shar city, three soldiers apparently associated with the Taliban opened fire and killed ten soldiers and then fled to a Taliban-controlled area along with their military equipment.

The Afghan Ministry of Defense said that the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) have dealt major blows to the Taliban during the recent spate of violence in the country.

"Heavy casualties were inflicted to the enemy particularly in Helmand, Baghlan, Ghazni, Maidan Wardak, and Kandahar provinces. The security forces are crushing terrorists with more strength than ever before," said Rohullah Ahmadzai, the spokesman for the Ministry of Defense, as reported by Tolo news.

In western Afghanistan, at least 23 Taliban fighters were killed and 27 others were wounded after the Afghan Air Force targeted a gathering of local Taliban commanders in Bala Buluk district of the province, local officials said. (ANI)

