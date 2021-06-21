  1. Sify.com
  4. Afghan government forces recapture 2 districts in northern Takhar province

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 21 (ANI/Xinhua): Afghan government forces in an overnight counter-offensive have recaptured two districts in the northern Takhar province, an army spokesman in the northern region, Abdul Hadi Nazari said Monday.

"The security forces launched a counter-offensive early Monday in Khawja Ghar and Bangi districts and have regained control of them, forcing the insurgents to flee," Nazari told Xinhua.
Without providing more details, the official said the government forces are in control of both the restive districts.
The Taliban terrorists have overrun a number of districts in the northern Takhar province and have been mounting pressure on Takhar's provincial capital Taluqan city.
The terrorist group has not made comment on the report yet. (ANI/Xinhua)

