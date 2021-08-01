Afghan govt deploys more troops in Herat as clashes with Taliban intensify

Kabul [Afghanistan] August 2 (ANI): The Afghan government has deployed additional security forces in the western city of Herat after the Taliban moved closer to the city and clashes intensified.



Abdul Rahman Rahman, senior deputy of the Interior Ministry, also visited Herat city and said that a large-scale operation will be launched against the Taliban in Herat, reported Tolo News.

"We have come with the security forces from Kabul and these forces have joined Herat forces. We will act as soon as possible to defend the Herat people," he said.

The clashes have been ongoing in the western parts of Herat city and Guzara and Karokh districts over the past four days.

At least 20 people were killed, including 16 security force members, and 90 people were wounded in the past four days of fighting in Herat, Tolo News reported citing data from Herat's regional hospital.

Local officials said that "the Taliban has suffered heavy casualties during the clashes."

Clashes in the city of Herat began their fourth day on Sunday. Clashes are underway in the southern part of Herat near Malan Bridge, which was taken over by the Taliban on Saturday.

Defense Ministry spokesman Fawad Aman said hundreds of reinforcements arrived in the city on Sunday morning.

Hundreds of families have been displaced from their homes in the southern parts of Herat city due to the ongoing clashes, local officials said.

Taliban attacks on the city of Herat were criticised on Saturday by some lawmakers and analysts who say they are a clear violation of the group's commitments to the Doha agreement, reported Tolo News.

Meanwhile, the Taliban said that the group has made no commitment to not attack major cities.

This comes in wake of the drawdown by foreign troops from the war-torn country. (ANI)

