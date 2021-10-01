Afghan govt launches new security plan for Nangarhar province

"In order to strengthen security and prevent corruption, serious plans have been adopted by provincial security personnel in Jalalabad city and Nangarhar province at large," Xinhua news agency quoted statement as saying on Thursday.

Kabul, Oct 1 (IANS) The Taliban-led Afghan government has implemented a new security plan for the country's eastern Nangarhar province to ensure security in the provincial capital city of Jalalabad and its adjoining areas, an official statement confirmed.

"The Islamic Emirate assures all citizens in Nangarhar that they will soon see improvement in security and safety," it added.

The statement quoted Bashir Khan, director of the provincial intelligence directorate, as saying that all "security challenges" would be removed in the province.

Since the Taliban takeover in August, at least 10 people have been killed and many others wounded as Jalalabad, about 120 km east of Kabul, was hit by a series of bombings reportedly claimed by militants affiliated to the Islamic State (IS) terror group.

In response to the bombings, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed that IS militants will be eliminated from Afghanistan.

