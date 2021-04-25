Afghan gun battle leaves 5 militants dead in Badakhshan

Faizabad (Afghanistan), April 25 (IANS) Five militants have been confirmed dead as a clash erupted in Shahr-e-Bazarg district of northern Badakhshan province on Sunday, provincial government spokesman Sanahullah Rohani said.

The clash flared up after a group of Taliban militants attacked the police checkpoints in Shahr-e-Bazarg district early Sunday morning and police returned fire, killing five insurgents and forcing the militants to flee, the official said.