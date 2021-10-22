Afghan musicians urge Taliban to facilitate alternative jobs to them as music is banned

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 22 (ANI): Afghan musicians have urged the Taliban to facilitate alternative jobs to them as music is no longer allowed in the country.



Musicians and singers complained that they have been grappling with severe economic challenges as music is no longer allowed in Afghanistan, reported Tolo News.

A number of Afghan musicians expressed concerns over their future, saying that music is the only way they can earn an income.

The musicians said that they abandoned their music when the Islamic Emirate seized power in Afghanistan.

"Our music is not something that will affect the people. If there is a wedding party in the village or somewhere else-- we do our music," said, Jafar Khalili, a musician.

The musicians called on the government to facilitate alternative job opportunities for them if music is not allowed anymore.

"We are related to the Ministry of Information and Culture, and we live in exile and our destiny must be clear," said Ghazi, a musician.

The Islamic Emirate has so far not declared its stance toward music in Afghanistan; however, some of the officials referred to music as against Islamic regulations, reported Tolo News.

"I really hope they let them carry on with their music because their children sleep hungry," said Aryana Saayed, an Afghan singer, who lives abroad. (ANI)

