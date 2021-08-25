Afghan nationals continue protest outside UNHRC office in Delhi, demand refugee cards

New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): Hundreds of Afghans protested outside United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) office here on Wednesday, demanding refugee cards.



The Afghan refugees have been demonstrating in front of the UNHRC office for the past three days.

They were sloganeering against the non-issuance of refugee cards by UNHRC - "No more silence, we want answers UNHRC", "We want Justice. We want future."

One of the protestors said, "We demand refugee cards for the Afghans. We thought we will go back to Afghanistan but the situation has worsened there. Taliban has taken over Afghanistan. We want to be established in a third country by the UNHRC."

"We will continue to protest until United Nations fulfil our demands. For the last three days, we have been protesting, but the officials have not even come to the gates of the office. They have not answered us anything," added the protestor.

"Our future is bleak, even our children cannot study, youngsters don't get jobs," said the protestor.

The Taliban took over the war-torn country last week. Since then hordes of Afghans have been leaving the country in the hope of a better future elsewhere. (ANI)

