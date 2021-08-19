Afghan nationals flock to embassies in Delhi for visas

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) Several Afghan nationals living in Delhi flocked to the Australian, US and Canadian embassies here on Thursday in the hope of getting visas. After the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, the Afghan diaspora is desperate to migrate to some other country as their visas for India have either expired or are about to expire.

Some Afghan nationals said they have been told by the embassies that they will accept them as refugees in their countries and give them visas.

Muskan, an Afghan citizen, told IANS, "We got a message from them that you come to the embassy, you will get a form to fill, while we will cooperate with all the Afghan citizens in Delhi."

"Now they said that they will give a link to fill information," she said.

Muskan has been living in Delhi for the last few years and has recently completed her studies.

Sahil, another Afghan national, told IANS, "We were told by the embassy that we will give visas, but nothing has been done so far. For us, it is very expensive to live in Delhi as house rent is too high."

"If our landlord comes to know that we are Afghans, they will increase the rent. At present, I am working in a shop but I am paid only Rs 4,000 per month and I work 12 hours a day," he said.

Meanwhile, embassy officials have spoken to some Afghan citizens and asked them to share information.

Ruksar, an Afghan national, told IANS, "We are very saddened by the recent developments in Afghanistan. We have come to the US embassy for help. We are requesting all these embassies."

"We are also human beings, we need help, I am heartbroken to see situation in Afghanistan. I have been living here for almost 10 years."

He added, "We thank the Government of India, for letting us live here. But it will be difficult for us to continue in India. Here, it is also very difficult to find work."

Some Afghan women were seen crying outside the embassy, they said their relatives are trapped back there and no information is coming to them about their whereabouts.

As per the process, Afghan nationals will first have to send an email to the UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) who will send them to the embassy for visas. But Afghan citizens allege that the UNHCR office does not respond.

--IANS

