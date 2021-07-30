Afghan offensives kill 100 militants in 24 hrs

In Herat province, 52 Taliban militants were killed and 47 wounded when the security personnel backed by local Public Uprising Forces repulsed the militant group's attacks on the outskirts of provincial capital Herat city and the neighbouring districts of Guzara, Karukh and Seyawoshan, Xinhua news agency quoted local government sources as saying.

Kabul, July 30 (IANS) At least 100 Taliban militants were killed and about 90 others wounded during multiple offensives carried out by the Afghan security forces across the country in just 24 hours, officials confirmed on Friday.

The Afghan Air Force's A-29 warplanes also conducted multiple strikes in support of the ground forces, the sources.

Besides, 13 Taliban militants were killed and 22 others in airstrikes carried out in Herat's Ghoryan district, Afghan Ministry of Defence said on Friday, adding that seven vehicles along with weapons and ammunition were destroyed in the raids.

In Helmand, air raids pounded Taliban hideouts on the outskirts of provincial capital Lashkar Gah, the army's 215th Maiwand Corps said in a statement.

Several Taliban militants were killed and wounded during the course of the airstrikes, the statement said.

In Kandahar province, 36 militants died and 20 were wounded after warplanes targeted a Taliban' gathering in Zhari district, according to Ministry of Defence.

Many Afghan provinces have been the scene of heavy battles in recent months as Taliban militants continued their fight against the government.

--IANS

ksk/